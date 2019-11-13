Due to light snow this morning, the National Weather Service advises potentially hazardous driving conditions across the state, including north-central Iowa, into the afternoon.
As snow and wintry mixes have moved across portions of the state, some roads have become partially covered and slick.
If you come across these road conditions while driving, please remember to take your time and slow down.
The National Weather Service detailed the areas in this post:
For the latest forecast and radar information, visit weather.gov/desmoines.
