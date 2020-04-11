National Guard helps keep North Iowa prepared for COVID-19

Tucked into a small room at the Mason City Armory under the 19th Street Bridge, a group of Iowa National Guardsmen sit at their computers, ready to respond in case of a COVID-19 emergency.
The group sends out emails and makes phone calls throughout the day to places like hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the surrounding 11 counties, to make sure that those facilities have enough supplies to prevent and treat outbreaks of COVID-19.
It involves plenty of phone calls and online surveys to ensure that those facilities have what they need.
“We’re primarily a data collection mission,” Maj. Victor Shenton said. “The Iowa Department of Public Health only has so many people, and the National Guard was brought on to assist them in doing a lot of the legwork for reaching out to all these places, making sure we’re collecting all this information and sending it out.”
The National Guard recently established six Regional Medical Coordination Centers in Iowa, including the one in Mason City, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition Initiative.
According to a press release sent out by the Iowa National Guard earlier this week, the purpose of the facilities are to “help health care providers make more informed treatment decisions based on immediately available resources like open hospital beds, available staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.”
In addition to Mason City, coordination centers have been established in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.
“What we are doing here is simply collecting information on what the various facilities have available for resources,” Gary Merrill of the Iowa Dept. of Public Health said. “If we have a facility that does have a need, we might be able to point them in a direction to help them access what they are looking for.”
The information the center collects gets sent up to the state emergency operations center and then reported to the governor. Some of the information that Gov. Kim Reynolds cites during her daily press briefing is the very information collected by the Mason City national guardsmen.
While the day-to-day operations don’t seem all that exciting, the work could have profound impact on the lives of Iowans. Should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in North Iowa, the coordination centers are there to help the effected places get supplies – like personal protective equipment – to help combat the virus, or find facilities that could offer immediate assistance.
“We report this information up, and we do some of our own internal forecasting so we have some idea where we are at,” Shenton said. "I think we are looking good for this area, but it’s a pandemic and that can change quickly. It’s our job to monitor that and make sure that if things do change, we report that change up so we can do something about it.”
In their everyday lives, the guardsmen are doing their best to stay healthy and combat the spread of the virus. Before being allowed to enter the operations center, visitors have their temperatures taken and are asked a series of yes or no questions to determine whether they are at risk. Away from the office, the group sanitizes often and takes precautions to minimize their exposure.
“If we have something that spreads around this room, that can cause a serious problem for our mission and what we’re doing here,” Shenton said. “A lot of it is the same precautions that everyone should be taking at home. We just do the same thing here and try to adhere to that as best we can just to minimize the risk as much as possible.”
More than anything, Shenton wants the people of Iowa to know that the National Guard is keeping an eye on the situation and doing their best to keep Iowans prepared.
“We’re like that early alarm,” Shenton said. “If something does happen, they can feel comfortable knowing that the state and the National Guard are aware of it and can work quickly to mitigate the problem and the risk to Iowans. What we are doing, I believe, has a direct impact on the health of Iowans and potentially saving lives.”
