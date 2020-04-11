National Guard helps keep North Iowa prepared for COVID-19

In addition to Mason City, coordination centers have been established in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.

“What we are doing here is simply collecting information on what the various facilities have available for resources,” Gary Merrill of the Iowa Dept. of Public Health said. “If we have a facility that does have a need, we might be able to point them in a direction to help them access what they are looking for.”

The information the center collects gets sent up to the state emergency operations center and then reported to the governor. Some of the information that Gov. Kim Reynolds cites during her daily press briefing is the very information collected by the Mason City national guardsmen.

While the day-to-day operations don’t seem all that exciting, the work could have profound impact on the lives of Iowans. Should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in North Iowa, the coordination centers are there to help the effected places get supplies – like personal protective equipment – to help combat the virus, or find facilities that could offer immediate assistance.