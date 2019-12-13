{{featured_button_text}}

The January debate for the Democratic presidential primary will be held in Des Moines, the national Democratic Party announced.

The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, and will be held on the Drake University campus. The event will be hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

Qualification criteria, format, and moderators will be announced at a future date, the party said.

If the presidential impeachment trial — which would require the attendance of all U.S. senators, five of whom are running for president — interferes with the debate on its scheduled date, the national party “will work with the campaigns,” CNN said in a news release.

