The January debate for the Democratic presidential primary will be held in Des Moines, the national Democratic Party announced.
The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, and will be held on the Drake University campus. The event will be hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Qualification criteria, format, and moderators will be announced at a future date, the party said.
If the presidential impeachment trial — which would require the attendance of all U.S. senators, five of whom are running for president — interferes with the debate on its scheduled date, the national party “will work with the campaigns,” CNN said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.