Nashua-Plainfield teacher receives national history education award

National History Day, a nonprofit history education organization, has awarded Suzan Turner, a teacher at Nashua-Plainfield High School, the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award for the senior division (grades 9-12) of the National History Day Contest.
As the winner of this award, Turner will receive $10,000.
The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring, widow of the late Kenneth E. Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day National Contest for many years.
Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates could nominate one high school teacher for this award, and Turner was the nominee from Iowa.
Turner has been teaching and coaching National History Day students for 16 years. Turner also serves as a mentor for fellow educators to support their implementation of NHD and project based learning in their classrooms.
“I am not surprised by Mrs. Turner’s selection for this honor,” said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “It takes an incredibly talented and dedicated educator to teach and mentor both one’s students and one’s colleagues, and she does so with obvious success and admirable humility. If there were an NHD hall of fame, Mrs. Turner would be in it.”
Turner was presented the award during National History Day’s livestreamed National Contest Awards Ceremony on June 20. The annual competition and ceremony took place as scheduled this year, but were conducted remotely due to measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Since 1994, the National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. The year-long academic program encourages middle- and high-school students to conduct original research on historical topics.
The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!