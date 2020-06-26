Nashua-Plainfield teacher receives national history education award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

National History Day, a nonprofit history education organization, has awarded Suzan Turner, a teacher at Nashua-Plainfield High School, the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award for the senior division (grades 9-12) of the National History Day Contest.

As the winner of this award, Turner will receive $10,000.

The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring, widow of the late Kenneth E. Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day National Contest for many years.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates could nominate one high school teacher for this award, and Turner was the nominee from Iowa.

Turner has been teaching and coaching National History Day students for 16 years. Turner also serves as a mentor for fellow educators to support their implementation of NHD and project based learning in their classrooms.

“I am not surprised by Mrs. Turner’s selection for this honor,” said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “It takes an incredibly talented and dedicated educator to teach and mentor both one’s students and one’s colleagues, and she does so with obvious success and admirable humility. If there were an NHD hall of fame, Mrs. Turner would be in it.”