Naig announces beefed up Choose Iowa program

Laura Cunningham will never forget April 19, 2020.

Cunningham woke that morning with a full voicemail and spent the rest of the day answering phone calls. People wanted to know: where's the beef.

"In a matter of three days, I had sold everything I had for inventory and bookings for the rest of 2020 and six months into 2021," said Cunningham, owner of SkyView Farms near Nora Springs. "What had happened is those supply chain shortages had reached our local grocery stores. Hy-Vee was completely out of beef. People started looking local. Where else can I go to stock my freezer?"

The chain of events sparked an idea in Cunningham, who runs the farm with her husband Aaron Cunningham. Why don't we find the best ways to on bring local producers together with local customers? That's when she came across The Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion Grant Program.

The program exists to identify, evaluate, and financially support programs and services that add value to agricultural products, enable new technologies and support alternative marketing strategies. A total of $250,000 was granted in March and the program has grown to $460,000 for 2023.

SkyView Farms was granted $9,770 through the program to renovate its original two-story dairy barn into a beef, poultry, pork and more food hub and storefront. The entire project is expected to cost just more than $30,000 and have a soft open in June, followed by a full opening in the fall.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the expanded program at SkyView Farms Tuesday morning. He said Choose Iowa is expanding because of the success that was seen last time around.

"I'm very excited about choose Iowa and all that this can mean and the umbrella we can work under to promote growing Iowa products, Iowa raised, Iowa grown, Iowa made products and connecting them with consumers," Naig said.

Restauranteur and chef Jessica Baldus has been searching out locally sourced food since moving her business from Des Moines to Osage 10 years ago. She owns and operates three Osage restaurants - Taste., The Bakery., and Piggyback Smoke Shack - and said the difference in finding local products is much better than in the past.

"Let me tell you, that first six months compared to what it looks like today is magnificently different. It's insane," Baldus said.

She said that her customers are discovering they can find locally sourced foods to store and prepare themselves.

"If I'm not at the table letting them know about this stuff, how else would they find out?" Baldus asked.

Cunningham echoed Baldus and Naig, saying it's all about creating a demand and how to market the products. She added that it's also about that personal touch of working with and buying from your neighbors.

"What I've also learned over these years is that in addition to great meat products, people are looking for connections with the farm," Lawrence said. "They want to see the animals. They want to meet who raises them and cares for them."

Naig said they've kept the competitive grant process board to allow for many different ideas. Last year more than $2 million was requested from 113 applicants ranging from a brewery to meat processors and dairy producers. Grants must be for projects located in Iowa, and can only be for projects not yet started. Funding for the grants was allocated by the Iowa Legislature in 2021.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Dec. 15. A committee will score applications in December and January and grants will be awarded at the end of January or early February. More information and applications are available at chooseiowa.com.