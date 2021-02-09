'My job is to be a role model': Mason City teacher shares COVID-19 vaccination story

When CarolAnn Eppens first heard about the Food and Drug Administration approving COVID-19 vaccines for public use, she was originally skeptical.

But when talking to her doctor, researching information and considering her status as a teacher at Hoover Elementary in the Mason City Community School District, she changed her mind. When Cerro Gordo Public Health (CGPH) offered up a chance for her to get vaccinated, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I wear my mask, do all the safety things, I don’t go to social events and I don’t go to sporting events,” Eppens said. “I just think my job is to be a role model for the community, for the other teachers and for my students. Hopefully try to get things back to the way we used to.”

CGPH offered a clinic on Saturday to all Cerro Gordo County K-12 school staff over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions. An email was sent out to the Mason City staff asking for staff members who qualified to sign up.

Eppens signed up and received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday morning. While she was there, she says that public health was very organized, and made it comfortable for people receiving the vaccine.