'My job is to be a role model': Mason City teacher shares COVID-19 vaccination story

When CarolAnn Eppens first heard about the Food and Drug Administration approving COVID-19 vaccines for public use, she was originally skeptical.
But when talking to her doctor, researching information and considering her status as a teacher at Hoover Elementary in the Mason City Community School District, she changed her mind. When Cerro Gordo Public Health (CGPH) offered up a chance for her to get vaccinated, she jumped at the opportunity.
“I wear my mask, do all the safety things, I don’t go to social events and I don’t go to sporting events,” Eppens said. “I just think my job is to be a role model for the community, for the other teachers and for my students. Hopefully try to get things back to the way we used to.”
CGPH offered a clinic on Saturday to all Cerro Gordo County K-12 school staff over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions. An email was sent out to the Mason City staff asking for staff members who qualified to sign up.
Eppens signed up and received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday morning. While she was there, she says that public health was very organized, and made it comfortable for people receiving the vaccine.
Before Eppens received the shot, she was nervous, as this was the first vaccine she had gotten since she was in school. But the shot itself only lasted a few seconds.
“Later that evening my arm became sore. My arm was sore most of the weekend,” Eppens said. “It felt heavy and just irritating, but it wasn’t bad enough that I had to take any medication for it. Otherwise that’s the only reaction I had.”
Eppens is one of many in the district that expressed interest in receiving the vaccine. According to a survey sent out, approximately 80% of the Mason City staff would take the vaccine if offered.
In the past, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg had mentioned that the district was working closely with county public health to offer up a clinic to the entirety of its staff that elected to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
“It would probably take at full, with enough doses, they can do 1,500 shots in six hours. We’d obviously need half of that,” Versteeg said at an earlier board of education meeting. “So that could be an evening clinic or morning clinic.”
However, CG Public Health Information Officer Jeremy Otto says the county only had enough doses of the vaccine to vaccinate just those with underlying health conditions and those older than 65 years of age over the weekend.
Otto says that CGPH has no way of knowing what its weekly allocation of vaccines will be, so he wouldn’t confidently put a timeline on when all staff will be vaccinated.
“School staff, childhood educators, childcare workers, first responders and persons aged 65 years or older are all at the top of our priority list and if we had the vaccine amount that we would need to get through these groups, I am 100% confident our team could accomplish that task in a matter of days,” Otto said in an email.
For now, Eppens and the Mason City district are gearing up for a transition to five-day, in-person learning starting on Tuesday, Feb. 16. All safety precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, will still be in effect within the district when students and staff return full-time next week.
“We’re all in this together to make it go away,” Eppens said.
