There's more than just the rebirth of downtown Mason City depending on the River City Renaissance's success.
The future of Music Man Square is also at stake.
An examination of the Mason City Foundation's tax records (the foundation oversees the square) shows that Music Man Square has not operated in the black for the three tax years before the current one, which is not yet available.
In 2017, the most recent year available, the foundation's 990 tax forms show it lost more than $200,000, with about $165,000 in revenue from its programs, grants, membership fees and contributions. Net losses were $53,579 in 2016 and $283,778 in 2015.
Music Man Square 990s by the numbers
|Years/Numbers
|2015
|2016
|2017
|Gifts, grants, contributions and membership fees
|$152,335
|$236,229
|$77,885
|Program service revenue
|$94,668
|$99,222
|$87,095
|Total revenue
|$208,845
|$356,267
|$190,897
|Investment income
|-$44,098
|$27
|$137
|Salaries
|$165,579
|$102,645
|$87,593
|Occupancy expenses
|$110,116
|$83,901
|$65,675
|End-of-year savings and temporary cash investments
|$25,168
|$374
|$10,377
|Revenue less expenses
|-$283,778
|-$53,579
|-$215,316
|Net assets or fund balances
|$6,319,516
|$6,265,937
|$6,050,801
That is important to note as the Mason City Council convenes on Tuesday to consider giving $50,000 in gap funding to the square, the money coming from the city's motel-hotel tax fund.
Is Music Man Square viable?
Dalena Barz is the Mason City Foundation Board's president, and though she admits she "looks at life through rose-colored glasses," she believes there is a future where Music Man Square is thriving.
And, it's coming soon, she says.
Barz is open in acknowledging Music Man Square struggles to stay afloat – as do most museums, she says. They all rely on grants and donations to supplement their insufficient revenue streams.
But in recent years, the struggle has become more serious. The square has heating and air conditioning issues that need to be addressed, but the foundation cannot afford to fix them now. That has curbed demand for the space – it got really warm in some of the building's spaces this summer.
Both Meredith Willson's childhood home and the square building itself need a new roof, also financially out of reach.
The turnaround was supposed to come a couple of years ago in the form of a development agreement between the city and Gatehouse Mason City LLC. That original agreement would've put a conference center in Music Man Square, moved the Meredith Willson collection and the replica of the main street of "River City" into a separate museum building and given the square the repairs it needed, renovated spaces and a new commercial kitchen.
The revenue stream from conferences and food and drinks would've been the infusion the square needed.
But as has been well documented, that original deal went by the wayside when the city switched developers for the hotel and conference center, and then switched them back to Gatehouse again.
And those years of waiting have not been kind financially to Music Man Square.
The new development agreement with Gatehouse leaves the Willson collection and "River City" replica in place in the square. It moves the conference center to the new hotel but still provides money to the square for repairs, renovations and a brand new skywalk connecting the planned hotel to the square.
Gatehouse will manage it all.
"This is actually a better plan for us," Barz said. "We get to keep the museum and Music Man Square will be part of any conference that comes here."
Last but not least is the revival of the musical itself, which will open at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater next February and run through September, and open on Broadway starring Hugh Jackman – "and we are still trying to get him to come here," Barz says – next October.
People will naturally want to come to the museum after they see the show, Barz said.
Is Music Man Square needed?
For years, Music Man Square has received annual grants from the Music Man Foundation, formed by the Willsons in California, and whose mission is to bring music into the lives of those who may not otherwise have access to it.
But this year, the California foundation added a contingency to the $50,000 it agreed to give the square: the community needed to show its support by matching the money.
"That's what we ask of all of our organizations these days," said Sarah Lyding, the executive director of the Music Man Foundation in California.
Barz said she'd known for a few years that the match request would be coming. The foundation approached the city informally three years ago for financial support and was turned away.
And when Barz sent the letter to the city on Sept. 13, it already knew it was coming, said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.
Music Man Square's financial precariousness was well known, said city councilor Joshua Masson. Masson thinks the $50,000 request is reasonable, given that the square will get a "second life" with Gatehouse's downtown project, and the fact that the help will come from the city's motel-hotel tax money.
If it had to come directly from taxpayers, that would be a different story, Masson said.
"It's a great asset to the community everyone agrees," Masson said. "But it's past its prime. I do believe making it part of the River City Renaissance will make it better. It gives it a better purpose. Now, it has a second life as part of the convention center."
Alaina Santizo, who is a project manager for the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said the IEDA's board, which approved more than $9 million in state money for the city to create the reinvestment district that will host the hotel and conference center, was also aware of Music Man Square's struggles, but that even if the city council fails to approve the $50,000 matching grant to the square it won't impact the overall River City Renaissance project.
Gatehouse representatives did not return a call for comment on Monday.
Former Mason City Foundation Board President John Barron says he wants to see Music Man Square succeed, too. But he'd rather it develop a way to do that on its own power, rather than rely on the Gatehouse deal.
The Mason City Foundation owns both the Decker house next door to the square, which is now and Bed and Breakfast inn, as well as the home next door to Willson's childhood home. Why couldn't the foundation take a mortgage on one of them or sell them, Barron asks.
In the development agreement with Gatehouse, one of the stipulations is that the developer spend at least $600,000 on improvements to the square; Barron thinks the city should've asked for that money up front, which would've saved the foundation from its current financial issues.
"I really want them to succeed, but when they're (Mason City Foundation) asking for the money from the city, I wonder how it looks as it applies to other nonprofits who need money, too," Barron said.
What happens next?
All of it, from Music Man Square's future to the economic viability of downtown itself seems at least in part to hang on whether Gatehouse secures financing for its project. The city faces a deadline at the end of this month to report to the IEDA whether Gatehouse has secured financing.
But the foundation's Barz won't really entertain questions of what happens if the council doesn't approve the gap funding or if Gatehouse can't secure financing for the project. She's planning other private fundraising requests as well.
"I think you need to put your rose-colored glasses on," she said, laughing. "Music Man Square is definitely an asset to this community."
