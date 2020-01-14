Muscatine County supervisor endorses Delaney

You have free articles remaining.
Muscatine County supervisor Henry Marquard endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney.
“I was impressed with (Delaney’s) background as a business leader and congressman,” Marquard said in a statement distributed by the Delaney campaign. “His ideas for creating market incentives to reduce carbon emissions, for national public service to strengthen the bonds to unite Americans and his health care plan which ensures all Americans and delivers quality local health care were sound, practical and innovative. His honesty and integrity are obvious.”