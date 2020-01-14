Muscatine County supervisor candidate endorses Delaney
Muscatine County supervisor candidate endorses Delaney

  • Updated
John Delaney

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Muscatine County supervisor candidate Henry Marquard endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney.

“I was impressed with (Delaney’s) background as a business leader and congressman,” Marquard said in a statement distributed by the Delaney campaign. “His ideas for creating market incentives to reduce carbon emissions, for national public service to strengthen the bonds to unite Americans and his health care plan which ensures all Americans and delivers quality local health care were sound, practical and innovative. His honesty and integrity are obvious.”

