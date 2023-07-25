On July 25, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors met. Supervisor Mike Mayer asked Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy about the proposed carbon pipeline through Mitchell County.

“People are asking me, ‘You put a moratorium on windmills – why can’t you put one on pipelines?’” Mayer said.

According to Murphy, it gets into jurisdictional matters.

“You get into questions of jurisdiction,” Murphy said. “So this court gives a decision – what is it binding on? Iowa Supreme Court cases are binding on all the State of Iowa, as is an Iowa Court of Appeals case if the Supreme Court doesn’t change it.

“A state district court case is binding on the case, but I don’t know if it’s binding on anything else. Then you get into federal jurisdiction where you get into federal courts. And none of this stuff is easy to answer, because it all depends on different facts – if this federal district court issued this opinion, how broad is it? What does it affect?”

Murphy indicated that the federal district court for southern Iowa within the past few weeks issued an opinion stating a moratorium could not be passed on pipelines.

“The reasoning of that judge was the Iowa Code… puts into place this statutory scheme for these informational meetings, for surveyors having the right to go on land and all these other things,” Murphy said. “The reasoning was… the judge indicated that in that code scheme it does not say that the county cannot pass a moratorium, but it’s implied.

“It’s implied because of the existence and the structure of the entire scheme, that the way the whole statute is worded is ‘Oh, they’re really trying to tell the county to butt out. That must be what they’re trying to do.’ (The judge) said that was implied.”

Murphy said he believes you have to be careful when you start saying things are implied. The question then becomes whether the federal court decision is binding on northern Iowa, as well, since there is a northern Iowa district court. Murphy believes the answer would be “no,” that it is not directly binding on northern Iowa.

“The question then becomes if Mitchell County or any other county up here were to pass a moratorium, what’s the court going to do?” Murphy said, indicating he does not know what a court would do.

Murphy noted he is not a judge and he cannot say the Board of Supervisors could not pass a moratorium on the carbon pipeline through Mitchell County.

“I’m just saying what that federal court down there said,” Murphy said. “There are three different tracks, cases, appeals going on around the state. One said it was unconstitutional.”

Murphy indicated he has spoken with Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver and to someone at the attorney general’s office who deals extensively with the issue.

“They’re tasked with dealing with a lot of these issues from a landowner’s perspective,” Murphy said. “I think we’ve kind of developed a plan on how to handle this. The sheriff’s his own office. I’m not going to tell him what to do. I do think it’s a good idea we be on the same page, so you don’t have him saying one thing and me saying something else, and somebody else saying something else….

“Assuming that a landowner is against this, and they have notified law enforcement or me, or whoever, they’ll get that 10-day notice. If someone were to notify me, or the sheriff were to notify me – they’ve got this notice – what are they supposed to do? They don’t want them on there. I’ll probably want to notify whoever’s directly in charge of those surveys to say, ‘Okay, here’s the deal – maybe you guys ought to consider not coming for the time being, and maybe you should proceed through other legal avenues to get court orders to enter the land.’ Which there is a process to do that.”

Murphy does not know for certain what is going to happen.

“They’re argument was, ‘Pipelines, windmills – they’ve both got regulations through the state – can you put a moratorium on one and not the other, and why?’” Mayer said, stating certain constituents’ concerns.

“I think that’s what that (southern Iowa) judge would say,” Murphy said. “That this statute is different than this. I can’t always say that decisions make complete sense. I’m not saying this one doesn’t. I’m just saying I think that’s the distinction that the court’s made.”

• In other business, Mitchell County Economic Development Commission Director Jennifer Backer reported that the Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved financial assistance for A to Z Drying’s multi-million dollar expansion in Osage. Backer said that the local incentive was subject to state approval.