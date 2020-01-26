Murphy: Democratic caucus field may finally be taking shape

A week on the campaign trail in Iowa with the leading Democratic presidential candidates suggested the field may be starting to solidify — finally.

Iowa Democrats have been especially studious this caucus season. Recent polling showed that even in the final month before the caucuses, roughly half of likely participants were yet to make up their minds or remained open to having their minds changed.

(Shameless plug: This paper is planning a series of stories on those late-breaking, undecided Iowa Democrats. Watch for the first story in the series this weekend.)

Still, over this past week there were signs that more and more Iowa Democrats are narrowing that short list to just one candidate, the one for which they plan to caucus on February 3.

Over the span of less than a week, I covered events featuring each of the four who are leading the polls: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. And at each stop, it was noticeably more common to find voters who had made up their mind for whom they plan to caucus.