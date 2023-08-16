An Osage man accused of murdering a woman in Mitchell County may change his plea to guilty Thursday.

According to court records, a change of plea hearing for 24-year-old Nathan Gilmore is set for Aug. 17. Court documents did not include a written change of plea as of Wednesday morning. They also did not include any information as to whether Gilmore will attempt to plead to a lesser charge.

Court filings state a human skull was found at the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail Park near Mitchell on Feb. 4, 2022. A body was later located nearby April 5, 2022, and identified as Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City.

Gilmore allegedly picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County near the correctional facility April 6, 2021, and drove her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.

Department of Motor Vehicle records and cell phone evidence led officials to Gilmore, who also had been at the scene when the remains were discovered and had already given a statement to police.

A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. Another search turned up what appeared to be a drawing of a satanic goat head along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.

Gilmore was granted a change of venue from Mitchell County to Bremer County in March.

The court is under no obligation to accept any terms set forth in a plea agreement.

