Multi-million dollar railroad project coming to Manly

This year, the U.S. Department of Transportation picked out 50 projects in 29 states for grant funding for railway work. In Iowa, three such projects were selected. One of those will be in Manly.

According to a press release from the office of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the "Manly Subdivision Continuous Welded Rail Installation Project" for Iowa Northern Railway Company will run up to $3,857,331.

The release details that the federal funding through the "Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program" will help to cover the installation of approximately 18.2 miles of new 115-pound "continuous welded rail" replacing existing rail on the Iowa Northern Railway Company's track. Once finished, the release said that the upgrades will result in "increased safety and less maintenance costs."

"This $320.6 million federal investment will upgrade U.S. rail infrastructure and enhance rail safety in communities across America," Chao said. Chao's release said that nine of the projects were selected to specifically address safety at highway-rail grade crossings, and deter illegal trespassing.

Another of the Iowa projects will work on a 118-year-old Iowa River bridge near Middle Amana, while the third is funding up to 30 virtual and in-person training classes for rail employees.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

