Movies in the Park returning to Clear Lake

Three socially distanced events are coming to downtown Clear Lake this month.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Movies in the Park — a popular component of Thursdays on Main — will be returning Thursdays in August.

"The next three Thursdays we will have Movies in the Park in lieu of Thursdays on Main," said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO. "The park offers the perfect place to social distance and enjoy a movie with your family."

The events, sponsored by Kingland, will take place at 9 p.m. at Clear Lake City Park.

“Bumblebee,” a 2018 action film, will be shown Thursday. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a film based on Fred Rogers, will be shown on Aug. 13, and “The Lion King” will be shown on Aug. 20.

Lake Theatre’s concession window will be open prior to the shows.

Those attending are encouraged to stay in their groups, social distance from others, wear cloth face coverings and practice good hygiene, in accordance with CG Public Health and state health guidelines.