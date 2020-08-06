Movies in the Park returning to Clear Lake

Three socially distanced events are coming to downtown Clear Lake this month.
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Movies in the Park — a popular component of Thursdays on Main — will be returning Thursdays in August.
"The next three Thursdays we will have Movies in the Park in lieu of Thursdays on Main," said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO. "The park offers the perfect place to social distance and enjoy a movie with your family."
The events, sponsored by Kingland, will take place at 9 p.m. at Clear Lake City Park.
“Bumblebee,” a 2018 action film, will be shown Thursday. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a film based on Fred Rogers, will be shown on Aug. 13, and “The Lion King” will be shown on Aug. 20.
Lake Theatre’s concession window will be open prior to the shows.
Those attending are encouraged to stay in their groups, social distance from others, wear cloth face coverings and practice good hygiene, in accordance with CG Public Health and state health guidelines.
Individuals who are sick with COVID-19 symptoms, like fever, cough, lack of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat and congestion, or in high-risk categories are asked to not attend.
Movies in the Park will mark the first organized in-person community event in Clear Lake.
Thursdays on Main, a summer series that features live entertainment, food and retail vendors, activities and more, was held virtually in May and June and Clear Lake’s Fourth of July Celebration was canceled due to previous COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, including parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers, across Iowa.
The chamber has been hosting Food Truck Fridays, a socially distanced food truck event, throughout the city.
The next one will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Central Gardens of North Iowa.
Big Brad's BBQ, Clear Lake Evening Lions Sweet Corn and Bee Bee's Seafood are scheduled to be on site.
For more information about the status of Clear Lake’s upcoming events, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com or follow the Thursdays on Main or Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.
