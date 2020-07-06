Mother, son arrested after domestic altercation with gun

A Mason City man and his mother are both facing multiple charges after each were separately arrested at the scene of a domestic assault.
Pablo Eladio Rubalcava, 29, was arrested after Mason City police responded to a 911 call at a residence on 15th Place Northeast, shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say Rubalcava assaulted a woman, causing her to black out, then drug her down the basement stairs where he put a gun to her head and told her he planned to kill her.
According to court documents, Rubalcava's mother, Kimberly Lynn Bresnahan, 60, of Mason City, arrived at the scene of the altercation a few hours after Rubalcava's arrest, appearing to be intoxicated.
An officer, who was still at the residence with the victim when Bresnahan arrived, said she entered the victim's home without permission and verbally lashed out at the woman for calling the police on her son.
As Bresnahan was being led away from the property, she turned back toward the officer and shoved him. After her arrest, she was found to have a breath-alcohol content of 0.27.
Bresnahan was charged with assault on a person in a certain occupation, a serious misdemeanor; tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors.
She was released from the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday on $3,600 bond.
Rubalcava is facing three aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic assault: display or use of a weapon, intent to inflict serious injury, and impeding airflow. He was also charged with two serious misdemeanors for domestic assault causing injury and false imprisonment.
He remains jailed with with no bail until a court hearing can be held.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!