Mother, son arrested after domestic altercation with gun

A Mason City man and his mother are both facing multiple charges after each were separately arrested at the scene of a domestic assault.

Pablo Eladio Rubalcava, 29, was arrested after Mason City police responded to a 911 call at a residence on 15th Place Northeast, shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Rubalcava assaulted a woman, causing her to black out, then drug her down the basement stairs where he put a gun to her head and told her he planned to kill her.

According to court documents, Rubalcava's mother, Kimberly Lynn Bresnahan, 60, of Mason City, arrived at the scene of the altercation a few hours after Rubalcava's arrest, appearing to be intoxicated.

An officer, who was still at the residence with the victim when Bresnahan arrived, said she entered the victim's home without permission and verbally lashed out at the woman for calling the police on her son.

As Bresnahan was being led away from the property, she turned back toward the officer and shoved him. After her arrest, she was found to have a breath-alcohol content of 0.27.