Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced in a press release Tuesday that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has awarded 28 Choose Iowa cost-share grants to Iowa farmers, small businesses and non-profits totaling $463,000.

According to a press release, Mossycup Farms of Clear Lake was awarded $4,173 to upgrade on-farm commercial kitchen processing capacity from small batch to larger scale production and increase farm store capacity to offer additional value-added products.

"We put in a commercial kitchen last year, and this gives us the opportunity to expand production. We're making handmade soaps, rendering lard and now able to use soup bones for stocks and soups," said Mossycup Farms owner Laura Tidrick. "By taking advantage of underutilized ingredients we can increase our sustainability."

The Choose Iowa cost-share grants were created to assist Iowa farmers, businesses and nonprofits with efforts to increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings, expand markets and shorten the supply chain.

“Choose Iowa is about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising and processing in communities of all sizes across our state,” Naig said. “As Choose Iowa builds into an easily recognizable brand that can be used by farmers, producers, processors, farmers markets, food retailers and many others in the supply chain, these cost-share grants will help build capacity to meet the growing consumer demand for Iowa products.”

Mossycup Farms is located at 20573 Finch Ave.