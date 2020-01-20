More winter weather on the way this week

Iowa can expect more wintry weather this week.

However, this incoming system will be quite different from last weekend's blizzard, according to the National Weather Service.

The wintry weather system is expected to reach Iowa Wednesday and last through Saturday, though its ultimate length is subject to change.

This week's system will have temperatures lingering around the low to mid-30s, which could mean a mix of rain and snow — particularly during the afternoon.

While last weekend's system had winds in excess of 30 mph, wind speeds this time around are expected to fall between the range of 5 and 10 mph. This could still affect visibility conditions, however, which are currently expected to fall between 1 and 3 miles.

Compared to the weekend, snowfall will be considerably lower. For Mason City, the prediction at present is 2 to 3 inches.

The system is still expected to bring slippery conditions.

Exact precipitation amounts are subject to change as well, and much of it will depend on temperature: if conditions are on the warmer end, leading to a mix of rain and snow, the forecasted precipitation could fall slightly lower.