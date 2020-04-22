More than 700 unemployment claims filed in Cerro Gordo County in most recent week

However the claims number for even just that single week, about 1.7% of the total county population, was perhaps the starkest figure brought up during the press conference. Others mentioned by the panel of local experts hinted that measures taken to address COVID-19 within the county are working.

Cerro Gordo County Public Health Executive Director Brian Hanft said that there haven't been any new cases confirmed since April 12 and had at least four reasons as to why that might be the case: public adherence to social distancing guidelines, business closures, school closures and self quarantining practices.

"We offer a sincere thank you for these efforts," Hanft said. "And we’re strategizing where we go from here (and figuring out) what to do when restrictions subside."

One point Hanft returned to is that even when things do re-open, people can't afford to abandon social distancing because there is a plethora of literature suggesting such practices are needed until a vaccine for the virus is found. "This is an all-day, everyday thing. This is not going away soon."