More than 700 unemployment claims filed in Cerro Gordo County in most recent week

After several weeks of questions about just how much COVID-19 shutdowns have affected the Cerro Gordo County workforce, Wednesday's public health press conference brought some new insight.
Early on in the proceedings, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel shared that the most recent weekly report complied by Iowa Workforce Development shows that there were some 759 unemployment-related claims made in Cerro Gordo County (120 more than the total number of claims filed in the week following the March tidal wave of shutdowns).
Two of the harder hit work sectors were healthcare and social assistance which mirrors broader state trends for unemployment claims by industry. To partially blunt such impact, local governments in the county have established a business relief fund but the available money for that is limited and the initial application period is set to close on Friday.
However the claims number for even just that single week, about 1.7% of the total county population, was perhaps the starkest figure brought up during the press conference. Others mentioned by the panel of local experts hinted that measures taken to address COVID-19 within the county are working.
Cerro Gordo County Public Health Executive Director Brian Hanft said that there haven't been any new cases confirmed since April 12 and had at least four reasons as to why that might be the case: public adherence to social distancing guidelines, business closures, school closures and self quarantining practices.
"We offer a sincere thank you for these efforts," Hanft said. "And we’re strategizing where we go from here (and figuring out) what to do when restrictions subside."
One point Hanft returned to is that even when things do re-open, people can't afford to abandon social distancing because there is a plethora of literature suggesting such practices are needed until a vaccine for the virus is found. "This is an all-day, everyday thing. This is not going away soon."
Another bit of data pointed to as a bright spot was the output, to date, of the Mason City Community School District's free lunch program during the pandemic.
District Superintendent Dave Versteeg said that, as of now, the district is serving 550 meals per day while continuing to communicate with area families, develop a plan for the June 7 graduation date and disperse more than 2,000 laptops.
But, as is the case with so many institutions right now, day-to-day planning has been easier than future planning, or as Versteeg put it: "List of hypothetical scenarios continues to grow for 2020-2021 school year."
