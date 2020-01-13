More snow on the way tonight for Cerro Gordo County

Cerro Gordo is among a number of Iowa counties under a Hazardous Weather Outlook, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mason City area can expect more light snowfall tonight. A possible 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall is expected, with "patchy fog" between 8 and 9 p.m. Breezes will linger between 10 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph.

Areas farther north and northeast can expect between 3 and 4 inches of new snow accumulation. A light wintry mix is possible farther south along Highway 30.

Later this week, for Cerro Gordo County, a light freezing drizzle is possible on Wednesday morning, and a larger winter storm with precipitation and travel impacts is expected to arrive around Friday. Details will be clearer as the event nears.

This weekend, colder temperatures with wind chills between 10 and 20 below are possible during the early mornings.

Check weather and travel conditions before hitting the road.

