More citations for alcohol vendors in Mason City

Employees of two Mason City businesses were fined after selling alcohol to a customer under the age of 21 during an alcohol-compliance check on Saturday.
Kylie Frazier, 19, at Yesway, 1920 S Federal Ave., and Michelle Dunn, 53, at Kwik Star, 1520 S Federal Ave. were each cited and given a court date.
The fine for selling alcohol to an underage person is $735 plus any applicable court costs.
Mason City Police Department conducts the checks with the help of a person who is under 21 who attempts to purchase alcohol from businesses which hold a liquor license issued by Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.