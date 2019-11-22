Following the Democratic National Committee presidential candidate debate this week, 18 Iowans from across the state added their endorsements to South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the nomination.
Eight of those endorsing Buttigieg are elected officials and two are military veterans. Terry Philips, former chairman of Iowa Democrats Veterans Caucus from Washington County, and Marc Wallace, state co-chairman of Veterans for Obama and Central Region chairman of Vets for John Kerry, will be co-chairman of the Veterans and Military Community for Pete.
Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets cited Buttigieg’s “intelligence, military service, and thoughtful approach” in endorsing Buttigieg. Those qualities “make him the right candidate to bring our country together and restore the confidence of our allies abroad.”
Buttigieg returns Monday for a trip across western Iowa including Council Bluffs, Sioux City and stops in between.
