Month before caucuses, Democrats weighing choices

“We’re going to end that,” Sanders said. “I believe, you believe, in universal, high-quality, affordable child care for every family.”

Sheridan wasn’t completely satisfied with his explanation why the income tax for his health care plan would be 4 percent for everyone regardless of income. She would prefer a progressive tax that would increase as incomes rise.

In the end, Sheridan said, “I’m not committed, but I’m more enthusiastic about Sanders.”

Attending the town hall didn’t seem to make the decision easier for Christa Greve.

“I’m searching,” the Cedar Rapids garbage truck driver said. With $35,000 in student loans, it’s a struggle to pay her bills, so the proposals by Sanders and Warren to reduce college debt resonates with her.

“I’m not someone who follows a political party. I’m just looking for someone with a good heart,” she said as she played with her 22-month-old daughter, Eliza.

The “undecideds” are not alone, said Buzz Pounds of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Democratic Party chairman doesn’t plan to make a commitment until caucus night.

However, he said, “I’m a Medicare for All guy, so that kind of narrows the window.”