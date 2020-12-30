Money talks: Mason City mandates financial literacy class for graduating seniors

Think back to when you graduated high school.
Did you know about credit and loans? What about insurance or saving up for a house? Did high school teach you enough about real-world money?
The Mason City Community School District is now mandating a class that teaches students about exactly those things. The Board of Education approved a motion to require students take a financial literacy class in order to graduate at its meeting on Dec. 21.
“I think the idea of giving students the knowledge and skills to manage their personal finances and then give them the ability to navigate their financial marketplace is the ‘why’ for engaging in this kind of teaching and learning,” Mason City Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky said.
The state of Iowa passed Senate File 2415 requiring one-half unit of financial literacy as a requirement for graduation.
According to the National Financial Educators Council, financial literacy is, “possessing the skills and knowledge on financial matters to confidently take effective action that best fulfills and individual’s personal, family and global community goals.”
Mason City will be offering this financial literacy class only to graduating seniors every year, starting with this year’s graduating class of 2021. The course will serve as one of the current 44 credits required to graduate from Mason City.
Some of the questions that will be answered through this course that Pecinovsky thinks students will find important include credit and debt, as well as emergency funds and saving money for the future. The idea of building wealth and capital over time is another important topic of the class.
“We know the younger that we start, the less of a strain it puts on the person that is investing the funds,” Pecinovsky said. “It makes sense that we start when we’re younger as opposed to trying to play catch-up further down the road.”
Mason City has two staff members at the high school who have completed the professional learning required to offer the class. Because of that, the district can offer the course as college credit.
Similar to AP courses, the student will need to pay $100 and pass a test administered by the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). If the student were to pass and then attend UNI, three college credits would go towards FIN 1040 on their transcript.
However, if a student attends another college or university, the credits would transfer to a personal finance class if the institution offers it. Otherwise, the class will transfer as elective credit.
"This type of thing will be very helpful to students," Pecinovsky said.
Gunnar's most memorable stories from 2020
The end of November marks the end of my first six months here in Mason City working for the Globe Gazette. With the craziness of the pandemic, it's been a bit of a whirlwind start to my time here.
As a reporter, I split my time between education and sports. I've grown up with a love for sports and a passion for telling stories, so the sports side of my job has come naturally since I arrived in June.
I've had to learn on the fly about education, and it seems like every board of education meeting I attend, I hear of something that I've never given thought to before. However, with the help of my editors and peers in the newsroom, I've grown into that side of my role and I've enjoyed it along the way.
Just six months in, I learn something new almost every day. It's been an unusual start to the journey, with plenty of highs and lows. But I'm passionate about bringing the best coverage I can to this community. North Iowa deserves good journalism, and I hope I have delivered that during the start of my career. I hope I can continue to do that moving forward.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of my favorite stories from half-a-year of work.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.