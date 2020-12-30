Money talks: Mason City mandates financial literacy class for graduating seniors

Some of the questions that will be answered through this course that Pecinovsky thinks students will find important include credit and debt, as well as emergency funds and saving money for the future. The idea of building wealth and capital over time is another important topic of the class.

“We know the younger that we start, the less of a strain it puts on the person that is investing the funds,” Pecinovsky said. “It makes sense that we start when we’re younger as opposed to trying to play catch-up further down the road.”

Mason City has two staff members at the high school who have completed the professional learning required to offer the class. Because of that, the district can offer the course as college credit.

Similar to AP courses, the student will need to pay $100 and pass a test administered by the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). If the student were to pass and then attend UNI, three college credits would go towards FIN 1040 on their transcript.

However, if a student attends another college or university, the credits would transfer to a personal finance class if the institution offers it. Otherwise, the class will transfer as elective credit.

"This type of thing will be very helpful to students," Pecinovsky said.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

