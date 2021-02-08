Monday garage fire in Mason City causes heavy damage, thick smoke

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a garage fire at 208 S Vermont Ave. Monday afternoon.

A Mason City home received heavy damage to its garage after a fire broke out on Monday.

Shortly after noon, Mason City fire and police departments responded to a call at 208 S Vermont Ave. for a garage that was engulfed in flames. The fire produced heavy smoke that could be seen for several blocks.

A witness at the scene, who lives nearby, said the occupant of the house had gone into the burning structure to remove a vehicle, and was seen attempting to douse the fire with buckets of water.

It is unknown if the occupant sustained any injuries.

Try out the Editor's Special I'm proud of the award-winning work of the staff of the Globe Gazette, and I'm eager to share it with you.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.