 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday garage fire in Mason City causes heavy damage, thick smoke
0 comments

Monday garage fire in Mason City causes heavy damage, thick smoke

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Lisa Grouette

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a garage fire at 208 S Vermont Ave. Monday afternoon.

A Mason City home received heavy damage to its garage after a fire broke out on Monday.

208 S Vermont Ave fire-3.jpg

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a garage fire at 208 S Vermont Ave. Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Mason City fire and police departments responded to a call at 208 S Vermont Ave. for a garage that was engulfed in flames. The fire produced heavy smoke that could be seen for several blocks.

208 S Vermont Ave fire-1.jpg

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a garage fire at 208 S Vermont Ave. Monday afternoon.
208 S Vermont Ave fire-2.jpg

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a garage fire at 208 S Vermont Ave. Monday afternoon.

A witness at the scene, who lives nearby, said the occupant of the house had gone into the burning structure to remove a vehicle, and was seen attempting to douse the fire with buckets of water.

208 S Vermont Ave fire-4.jpg

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a garage fire at 208 S Vermont Ave. Monday afternoon.

It is unknown if the occupant sustained any injuries.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News