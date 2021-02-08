Monday garage fire in Mason City causes heavy damage, thick smoke

A Mason City home received heavy damage to its garage after a fire broke out on Monday.
Shortly after noon, Mason City fire and police departments responded to a call at 208 S Vermont Ave. for a garage that was engulfed in flames. The fire produced heavy smoke that could be seen for several blocks.
A witness at the scene, who lives nearby, said the occupant of the house had gone into the burning structure to remove a vehicle, and was seen attempting to douse the fire with buckets of water.
It is unknown if the occupant sustained any injuries.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette