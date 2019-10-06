The Mason City High School volleyball team will host a "Drive 4 UR Community" fundraiser from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mason City High School gymnasium lobby.
During the fundraising event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 (up to $6,000) for each person who takes 7-10 minutes to test drive a car toward the MCHS Coaches vs. Cancer Initiative.
The fundraiser will be a part of the volleyball team's effort to raise money for American Cancer Society initiative and takes place during the Mohawks' last home game.
The Mason City High School volleyball team also held a fundraiser on Sept. 25. It was another in the line of MCHS fundraisers over the years.
“I am very thankful for the Coaches vs. Cancer committee and the volleyball boosters,” MCHS volleyball coach Curt Klaahsen said after the event. “The goal is that someday, we won’t have to do this anymore.”
Other Mason City High School athletic teams – as well as numerous other North Iowa high schools – have contributed to the Coaches vs. Cancer Initiative throughout the years.
Mason City High School finished second in the state last year with the amount raised for the initiative. The school also was chosen as the 2018 School of Hope Award winner for the Eastern Division of the American Cancer Society.
