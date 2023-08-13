The public asked questions and raised concerns during hearings in Osage and Charles City on Tuesday about a carbon capture and sequestration pipeline extension project proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, a company based in Ames.

The meetings, hosted by the Iowa Utilities Board as part of the the permit process, saw residents of Floyd and Mitchell counties pose questions to Summit executives and IUB officials for more than three hours.

Jan Wann of Mason City was at the Osage meeting and said she's been to several meetings over the last year and a half and remains unconvinced a pipeline would benefit Iowans.

"I think it's a boondoggle ... a false solution. ... There's no way this is a green solution," Wann said.

Questions touched on the pipeline's construction, operation, safety, easements to landowners and the use of eminent domain.

"There's going to be a lot of issues that probably are not known immediately," warned Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy at the Osage meeting; "There's a little concern about how willing your company is going to be if somebody comes up to you five years later (with problems).

As previously reported in the Globe Gazette, Summit submitted a proposal for 687 miles of six- to 24-inch diameter hazardous liquid pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide in Iowa in August 2021. This proposed route runs east-west through Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Chickasaw counties.

Earlier this summer, Summit filed for an additional stretch of six-inch pipeline that would traverse 21 miles north-south through Floyd and Mitchell counties to connect Absolute Energy LLC, an ethanol plant near St. Ansgar, with the main route of Summit's proposed pipeline network, known as the "Midwest Carbon Express."

Per IUB regulations, Summit was required to submit the Floyd-Mitchell county pipeline proposal on a separate docket. Now that the necessary public meetings are complete, the company has to wait 30 days before it can apply for a pipeline permit. Summit is now permitted to contact landowners directly to obtain voluntary easements for properties in the path of the pipeline. If landowners refuse, Summit has the right to appeal the IUB to employ eminent domain.

Don Tormey of the Iowa Utilities Board said based on the anticipated volume of material to be considered, it will likely take months before the permit process for Summit's Floyd-Mitchell county pipeline advances to the hearing phase.

But a federal court ruling in July casts doubts on counties' ability to restrict pipeline construction. Judge Stephanie Rose in the Southern District of Iowa ruled a Shelby County effort to restrict the placement of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline conflicts with state and federal regulations and should not be enforced.

Advocates say carbon pipelines are crucial for the survival of the ethanol industry. Income for Iowa farmers might decline $1.1 billion per year if the state’s ethanol plants are unable to capture and sequester their carbon dioxide with the help of proposed pipelines to transport it, according to a study commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

The Midwest Carbon Express would span more than 2,000 miles in five states, and see carbon dioxide captured at ethanol plants transported to North Dakota to be pumped deep underground for permanent storage, a process known as "carbon capture." If approved, Summit’s pipeline would be the world’s largest carbon capture project, according to Food & Water Watch.

Iowa leads the nation in ethanol production, with 57% of corn grown in the state going on to supply 27% of America's ethanol, according to the Iowa Corn Grower's Association. Absolute Energy President Rick Schwarck previously told the Globe Gazette that the pipeline project would have a major impact on the rural economy.

Absolute Energy produces 130 million gallons of ethanol per year, and without the ability to pipe out the carbon dioxide, a byproduct of the extraction process, the plant's future could be in peril.

"We want Absolute Energy to be able to produce ethanol not just today and tomorrow, but for the next 20 to 40 years from now. To make the (internal combustion engine) competitive against electric vehicles and other types of engines, the free market is saying we need lower (carbon intensity) scores," said Jake Ketzner, vice president of government relations for Summit.

"This project is going to allow the ethanol industry to continue to work towards net-zero carbon emissions," said Chad Kuhlers, CEO of Golden Grain Energy of Mason City, which is on the Midwest Carbon Express route.

The technology of CCS first began to develop in 1977 with an objective to decrease the release of carbon dioxide into the environment. Since then, attempts have been made to use the sequestered carbon emissions for enhanced oil recovery (also known as fracking) and manufacturing and commercial use. But a study conducted last year by the University of Oxford and published in the journal Science Direct found that CCS was an example of a "non-improving technology," and that "despite significant effort, over its 50-year commercial history ... costs have not declined at all."

By contrast, the provision of energy from solar panels has, on average, increased at 44% per year over the last 30 years, whereas wind has increased at 23% per year. While it is predicted that worldwide use of CCS technology could significantly mitigate carbon dioxide emissions (70% by 2050), the integration of CCS technology is still not found to be cost effective, utilizing more energy and material and causing disruptions to the ecosystem and human beings.

The boom in carbon sequestration comes as world markets are struggling to come to terms with the long-term impact of climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and International Energy Agency have found CCS is likely to play a vital role in efforts to address climate change, and provisions in 2022's Inflation Reduction Act greatly expanded tax credits and incentives towards CCS. But in a recent TED Talk titled "What the fossil fuel industry doesn't want you to know," climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore says that was a political compromise made possible by the fossil fuel industry's heavy influence and only serves its interest to keep burning fossil fuels indefinitely.

"Now, I'm all for research and development into trying to capture emissions or sucking it out of the air if they want to do that. But let's don't pretend it's for real. Maybe someday it will be," said Gore.

Both the economic and environmental risks of CCS far outweigh the benefits, according to Gore. He argues it currently does little towards solving the climate crisis, which Gore says "is a fossil fuel crisis. In order to move faster, we have got to empower the global community in a way that frees them from the hammerlock that the fossil fuel companies have on them today."

More than 5,000 miles of pipeline currently operate in the U.S., and in the last 20 years the industry has seen zero fatalities and only one injury. But both the immediate and long-term effects of carbon dioxide exposure after a pipeline ruptured in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020, are still being debated and studied.

On Aug. 4, the North Dakota Public Service Commission unanimously voted to deny the Summit pipeline, and numerous other legal challenges and objections from landowners and other stakeholders slowed advancement of the project to a crawl. A final evidentiary hearing is scheduled for that project Aug. 22 in Fort Dodge. The IUB says that Summit is requesting the right of eminent domain on approximately 973 parcels along that route, and any affected landowners will be allowed to participate in that hearing.