Mitchell County reports first COVID-related death

Mitchell County has reported its first death due to COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by the Mitchell County Home Health & Public Health, the person was older than 80. No additional details were released.

"We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual's family," said Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen. "Mitchell County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities."

The state Department of Public Health has noted an outbreak of COVID-19 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. The state reports there are 27 cases at the long-term living facility with two recoveries.

The county has had 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, with 199 recovered at this point.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 13.6%, according to the county's public health department. The 14-day average is the total of positive cases divided by those tested.

The county public health department reminds residents to:

• Wear a facemask when out in public.