Mitchell County murder trial delayed

The murder trial of an Osage man accused of killing a Mason City woman in April of 2021, and later placing her skull on a stick along the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail just south of Mitchell, Iowa, has been continued until next year.

According to court records, 23-year-old Nathan James Gilmore was originally to be tried for the murder of Angela Bradbury, 29, on Oct. 24 in Mitchell County District Court. After waiving his right to a speedy trial on Sept. 28 District Court Judge Rustin T. Davenport agreed to a continuance request by Gilmore's attorney and set the trial date for April 17.

Gilmore is charged with first-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison. The charge stems from the allegation that Gilmore picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County near the correctional facility on April 6, 2021, and drove her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore, to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived at the time. Bradbury was never heard from again.

A hiker discovered Bradbury's skull on July 12, 2021. Forensic investigators were eventually able to confirm the identity of the remains with the help of dental records and Bradbury's family. Gilmore was present when authorities arrived at the scene and gave a statement to the police at the time.

Records provided by the Department of Motor vehicles eventually led investigators to Gilmore. A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. Another search uncovered a drawing of what appeared to be a satanic goat head, along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing, as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Greenbelt Trail.

Gilmore was interviewed by investigators on Aug. 19, 2022. He was arrested and charged with murder three days later on Aug. 22.