Mitchell County man arraigned on eight sex abuse charges

An Osage man made an appearance in court last week for arraignment on eight counts of child sex abuse.
Marcus John McNealy, 22, arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree abuse and four counts of third-degree sex abuse.
Prosecutors say McNealy committed forcible sex acts against a child under the age of 12 between May 2011 and November 2015, resulting in the second-degree charges.
The third-degree charges stem from additional forcible sex acts which apparently took place against the same child between November 2015 and November 2016.
McNealy posted bond of $10,000 and is awaiting his next appearance date at the Mitchell County Courthouse.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
