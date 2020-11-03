Mitchell County Board of Supervisors expands representation

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors will see four new members in January, as the represented districts expanded from three to five and the seat held by retiring supervisor Barb Francis was filled.

Francis' District 1 seat, which covers parts of Osage and Cedar Township, was pursued by Democrat Todd Frein and Dave Stauffer, both of Osage. Frein took 51% of the vote, earning him a spot on the board.

"It's going to be a challenge with a new board," said Frein. "But we have Jim Wherry and Mark Hendrickson with experience in the county, and I think we’ll all work together very well, and keep rural Mitchell County and the cities moving in the right direction."

District 2, also sees a new face on the board as incumbent Stan Walk moves to the District 4 ballot. Republican James Wherry challenged Osage native Al Winters for the seat, with Wherry taking 855 votes for a victory.

Wherry said he has some ideas for Mitchell County, but is interested in hearing from his fellow board members and moving forward as a group.

"We have to get to know each other and how we all work and serve Mitchell County as a five-person board." Wherry said the county is on a positive trajectory. "I want to be a part of that progress," Wherry said.