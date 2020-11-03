Mitchell County Board of Supervisors expands representation

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors will see four new members in January, as the represented districts expanded from three to five and the seat held by retiring supervisor Barb Francis was filled.
Francis' District 1 seat, which covers parts of Osage and Cedar Township, was pursued by Democrat Todd Frein and Dave Stauffer, both of Osage. Frein took 51% of the vote, earning him a spot on the board.
"It's going to be a challenge with a new board," said Frein. "But we have Jim Wherry and Mark Hendrickson with experience in the county, and I think we’ll all work together very well, and keep rural Mitchell County and the cities moving in the right direction."
District 2, also sees a new face on the board as incumbent Stan Walk moves to the District 4 ballot. Republican James Wherry challenged Osage native Al Winters for the seat, with Wherry taking 855 votes for a victory.
Wherry said he has some ideas for Mitchell County, but is interested in hearing from his fellow board members and moving forward as a group.
"We have to get to know each other and how we all work and serve Mitchell County as a five-person board." Wherry said the county is on a positive trajectory. "I want to be a part of that progress," Wherry said.
Republican District 3 incumbent Steve Smolik, of rural Osage, ran unchallenged. With 11 write-in votes to Smolik's accumulated 782, he retains his seat, as was expected this cycle.
The most largely contested race goes to the newly added District 4 seat, pitting District 2 board member Stan Walk, of rural St. Ansgar, against Republican Michael Mayer, of Stacyville; Democrat Bruce Biederman, of rural Osage; and Keith Pitzen of rural Stacyville.
Mayer won the seat with 621 votes and will go on to represent the second-largest area in the county, with Otranto, Union, Stacyville, Newburg, and Rock townships in the district, as well as about half of Liberty Township.
District 5, the second additional seat added to the board, saw mechanic and farmer Mark Hendrickson, retired county worker Gary Fossey, and business owner Tony Wynohrad each vying for it.
Hendrickson won the seat with 660 votes, more than half than all that were cast in the district.
Prior to the election, Hendrickson, who was not available for comment Tuesday night, said addressing a gap in accessibility to social services was at the front of his mind. "Mental health is an issue affecting many people, those in this area, however must travel 40 minutes to receive help and counseling," Hendrickson said.
"I think we should consider ways we can provide a little more help to those in our county, with more convenience."
The new term begins in Jan. 1, 2021.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
