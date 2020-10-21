Missing toddler found safe by Mason City K-9 unit after search

A toddler and his dog who had gone missing in rural Mason City was found safe after a multi-agency search.

According to a press release, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies and the Mason City and Worth County K-9 units responded to a call near 220th street of a 2-year-old boy who wandered off with his dog.

Deputies searched the property and the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management drone was called into use. Mason City police officer Duane Kemna and the K-9 he handles, Kilo, were able to track the boy along a creek, through a wooded area to a neighbor's residence.

The toddler was reunited with his family after the K-9 unit found him sitting on a cinder block at the residence with his dog by his side. He had apparently taken off his wet shoes, socks and coat but was not in need of medical attention.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.