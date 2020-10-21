 Skip to main content
Missing toddler found safe by Mason City K-9 unit after search
Missing toddler found safe by Mason City K-9 unit after search

A toddler and his dog who had gone missing in rural Mason City was found safe after a multi-agency search.

According to a press release, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies and the Mason City and Worth County K-9 units responded to a call near 220th street of a 2-year-old boy who wandered off with his dog.

Deputies searched the property and the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management drone was called into use. Mason City police officer Duane Kemna and the K-9 he handles, Kilo, were able to track the boy along a creek, through a wooded area to a neighbor's residence.

The toddler was reunited with his family after the K-9 unit found him sitting on a cinder block at the residence with his dog by his side. He had apparently taken off his wet shoes, socks and coat but was not in need of medical attention.

North Iowa

North Iowa

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

