Missing Hampton man Ethan Kazmerzak's vehicle found, sheriff's office confirms

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office employee has confirmed the car of Ethan Kazmerzak, who has been missing since 2013, has been found in a body of water northwest of Hampton.

The employee declined to comment on whether remains were found inside the vehicle but said efforts were underway to recover the vehicle.

According to a Franklin County Sheriff's Office press release, a dive team located what is believed to be Kazmerzak's 2006 Volkswagon submerged in water near one of the last places he was seen on Sept. 15, 2013.

Jared Leisek, a YouTuber who operates the channel "Adventures With Purpose," said his team found the vehicle using sonar and confirmed the license plate during an underwater search on Monday.

"The Sheriff and Local Police Chief were contacted, meeting us on the scene," he said on his YouTube channel. "We cannot yet confirm that human remains are inside the car, but will update everybody on the livestream later today."

He plans to give a live update at 6 p.m. on his channel.

The body of water in which the vehicle was located had been searched two other times, the sheriff's office said.