15 minutes with Tom Steyer: Climate change and relaxing on the tour bus

You've talked about people in politics and in media acknowledging that climate change is a problem but then not making it a top issue. Why do you think that disconnect exists? I don't know. Part of this is generational, I think. My kids know that if we don’t arrest this crisis, it’s going to dominate us in a bad way. If you’re following the news in Australia or the Amazon, you can see almost daily evidence of a crisis that we have to control or we’re taking risks with the health and safety of Americans. With all the evidence at hand, it seems I live in two separate worlds.

Another issue you've talked about a lot is term limits for Congress. If you did that, isn't there a risk of further weakening the legislative branch while bolstering the executive?- I know that’s it a concern and a legitimate concern. But, for me, seeing a failed government, I know we need to do this. The question is can we set the term limits long enough so that we get the expertise but it doesn’t turn into a permanent job.