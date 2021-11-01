 Skip to main content
Minnesota Rubber & Plastics hosts STEM contest for middle schoolers

STEM at Osage

Osage High School seniors Chase Halbach, left, and Jim Chisholm demonstrate how a robot works in spring of 2020.

Sixth- through eighth-grade students are invited to participate in Minnesota Rubber & Plastics’ Young Innovators Contest to win STEM supplies for their school.

The Young Innovators Contest encourages students who are interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to submit their creative solutions to help solve problems – including environmental sustainability, water quality, transportation efficiency and healthcare.

“Today’s middle school students are the next generation of engineers, scientists, analysts, and innovators,” said Karthik Viswanathan, Vice President, Product Development at Minnesota Rubber & Plastics in a press release. “We want to encourage students who are interested in STEM to continue to explore their passion and make a difference in the world by sharing their big ideas."

The student or team with the winning entry will visit Minnesota Rubber & Plastics’ state-of-the-art Innovation Center at the company's headquarters in Plymouth, Minn. in spring of 2022, where they’ll experience being a engineer for a day. The winner will also receive $2,500 in STEM supplies for their school.

A committee of judges from the Minnesota Rubber & Plastics leadership team will select the winning entry based on the creativity, practicality and quality of the innovation in addition to the potential positive impact on the world.

Entries for the Young Innovators contest will be accepted online through Dec. 31. To submit entries and learn more about Minnesota Rubber & Plastics’ Young Innovators contest, please visit www.mnrubber.com/innovation-contest.

The winner will be announced no later than March 1, 2022.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

