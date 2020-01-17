Minnesota putting asterisk on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation claim

That means Iowa remains first in the nation because “it will be our voters’ results, the wishes of our voters, that will be the first ones reported,” Price said.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said it goes without saying how strongly he feels about Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, “but surprisingly, I’m not bothered by that.”

“I’m concerned about when the votes are counted, when it becomes public,” Kaufmann said. “As long as Minnesota doesn’t open those ballots, doesn’t count those ballots, and more importantly, doesn’t make those ballots public until after the four carve-out states, I’m OK with that.”

In addition to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are the first states to make known their choices for presidential nominees. The next round of primaries will be Super Tuesday — March 3.

Minnesota touts first in the nation