Minnesota man accused of trying to disarm state troopers

A St. Paul man is facing felony charges after authorities say he tried to disarm two Iowa State Patrol officers during a traffic inquiry.
Dimitry Davia Williams, 23, was arrested Sunday morning near the Interstate 35 mile marker 192 when state troopers checked on a vehicle parked in a "no U-turn" median. According to court documents, Williams'' 2008 Pontiac G6 had a broken front wheel and expired tags.
The officers say Williams was acting odd and kept circling the vehicle, refusing to identify himself, and at one point, attempting to walk away from the scene.
Williams was placed under arrest and once handcuffed, appeared to be seizing. As one of the officers retrieved a Narcan injection, Williams attempted to grab the taser of the remaining trooper, then tried grabbing the gun of the other trooper when he returned, court documents allege.
A loaded gun and black trench coat were found in Williams' vehicle, which he told officers were 'part of his costume.'
Williams was charged with interference with official acts - firearm, and disarming a peace officer. He is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. No preliminary court date has yet been scheduled.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
