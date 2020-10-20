 Skip to main content
Minnesota man accused of entering Clear Lake home, pulling knife on women, child
A Minnesota man was jailed over the weekend after authorities say he entered a home in rural Clear Lake and brandished a weapon.

HARMON.jpg

Frank Raymond Harmon Jr., 59, of Waseca, was arrested on felony burglary charges on Sunday morning after Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a man had entered a home uninvited.

Harmon walked into a house the same time a family member of the residents was entering. Once inside, two female occupants told Harmon to leave or they would call the police. Harmon then pulled a knife from his pocket and waved it at the women and an 8-year-old child who was also in the room, telling them to "shut up," court documents stated.

The women and child locked themselves in a room in a different part of the house and were uninjured. Deputies arrived to find Harmon still inside the home, sitting in a chair and charging his cellphone, according to the filings.

Harmon is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. His preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

