Iowa joins multistate suit against Purdue Pharma

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announces Thursday that Iowa has joined a multistate consumer-fraud legal battle by suing Purdue Pharma and its former corporate leader, alleging the drug company helped stoke the nation’s opioid crisis by engaging in unfair, deceptive and unlawful practices in the marketing of highly addictive OxyContin.

 Rod Boshart/The Gazette

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Tuesday he supports a $48 billion settlement framework with two drugmakers and three distributors over their role in the opioid epidemic.

“Many details need to be worked out, but this framework is an important step in addressing the crisis,” Miller said in a statement. “Any settlement must provide significant funds and treatment drugs to help people recover, as well as include requirements on the companies to prevent more addiction and death.”

The drug manufacturers — Johnson & Johnson and Teva — and distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to the settlement in principle. The deal includes $22 billion in cash over 18 years and $26 billion in medication assisted treatment drugs and their distribution over 10 years.

The state of Iowa and cities and counties would receive a share of the $22 billion in cash to take action to abate the crisis, including providing addiction treatment, community paramedic services, drug courts and other activities.

The distribution of cash will be based on a formula that will be finalized. The investigation into the two manufacturers centered on the possibility that patients and doctors were misled about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.

Miller’s office has sued another opioid manufacturer, Purdue Pharma, and its former chairman, Richard Sackler. That case now is in bankruptcy court.

