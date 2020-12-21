MIKE McKELVEY: 'We'll continue to help the voiceless, the victims'

It's that collaboration within the community that led Debbie Abben, the community health manager and a community benefit ministry officer at Mercy One, to nominate McKelvey for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McKelvey said Abben is a contact person with MercyOne, and she gets information from him and forwards it on to various providers about the department's "frequent flyers" to see what can be done to help them.

"Mike goes above and beyond in our community to increase awareness for those who are dealing with or live with mental health and substance abuse disorders," Abben said in her nomination. "He collaborates within the community for the best possible solution one person at a time and demonstrates leadership to those around him by leading by example.

"Mike listens and is willing to lend a hand in the most trialing situations and always looks for the best individual outcome."

The program put in place in 2018 got a major boost a year later when the department and Cerro Gordo County received a $500,000 grant award for implementation of the planning guide the department and County Social Services co-wrote a year earlier.