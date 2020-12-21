MIKE McKELVEY: 'We'll continue to help the voiceless, the victims'

Community policing is important to Mike McKelvey.
A captain with the Mason City Police Department, McKelvey has been working with other members of law enforcement, as well as area health and mental health providers, to help high risk people in the community.
According to McKelvey, the department received a Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program grant in 2018 for $75,000 for development of a local plan to address and promote police and mental health collaboration.
McKelvey and Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley were instrumental in the decision to apply for the grant, which built on the work already done to identify mental health consumers who were high-utilizers of police services. These consumers would then be supported by the community in terms of referral, medication, treatment, or family support to avoid crisis.
"We started to see people in our community dealing with homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse over and over. We were dealing with the same people," McKelvey said. "Our goal is to decrease the amount of time with law enforcement by sharing information with the people we all deal with on a consistent basis."
McKelvey said the end game is to help limit the number of interactions with MCPD to avoid criminalizing mental illness for petty criminal offenses, reduce the chance that police would use force on a consumer, and reduce the number of times a consumer would be in jail.
It's that collaboration within the community that led Debbie Abben, the community health manager and a community benefit ministry officer at Mercy One, to nominate McKelvey for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.
McKelvey said Abben is a contact person with MercyOne, and she gets information from him and forwards it on to various providers about the department's "frequent flyers" to see what can be done to help them.
"Mike goes above and beyond in our community to increase awareness for those who are dealing with or live with mental health and substance abuse disorders," Abben said in her nomination. "He collaborates within the community for the best possible solution one person at a time and demonstrates leadership to those around him by leading by example.
"Mike listens and is willing to lend a hand in the most trialing situations and always looks for the best individual outcome."
The program put in place in 2018 got a major boost a year later when the department and Cerro Gordo County received a $500,000 grant award for implementation of the planning guide the department and County Social Services co-wrote a year earlier.
According to McKelvey and Brinkley, there is a heavy training component to the grant and it provides additional training to law enforcement and mental health agencies in de-escalation and crisis intervention.
The program is right down McKelvey's alley as he majored in psychology at Iowa State and was interested in the effects of abuse. What tied that to his current career was McKelvey working in campus security while attending college.
Since that time, McKelvey said the trend has been to shut down psychiatric hospitals and send those people into the community with no help. He and a group of law enforcement, mental health and substance abuse providers want to be the help they need.
"We can't help everyone or solve every crime, especially those with mental health issues," McKelvey said. "But we'll continue to help the voiceless and help the victims.
"If we can get people on the right track, some of these men and women can make strides and be productive citizens. That is the goal."
