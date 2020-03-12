Metalcraft expands with new RFID product line

Expansion in any company is a good sign of a healthy, growing community, and Metalcraft, which has been in Mason City for the past 70 years, is no exception.
Metalcraft has expanded to include a new business venture and a new machine to help with production and provide a new service to a niche market.
Most of Metalcraft’s growth has been seen in the last three or four years with the addition of the ARK Business Systems Grey Trunk and the Yeti, according to Metalcraft President and CEO Steve Doerfler.
Their new business venture, ARK Business Systems based in Clear Lake, was formed by Metalcraft Chief Operations Officer Kyle Bermel.
The ARK expansion is not very big, with only two new employees and a new office space for the new business venture, Bermel said.
ARK Business Systems sells a new radio frequency identification (RFID) product, Grey Trunk RFID, which “breaks down the barriers of entry for RFID” and is focused at small- and medium-sized businesses with under 10,000 assets, according to Bermel.
“So companies that want to use RFID but not necessarily can afford it on a large scale,” he said.
Grey Trunk RFID is a browser and web-based software service – for which customers pay a monthly subscription – that allows its users to track assets, see who has them and schedule them for maintenance or delivery.
“[Assets are] items that people have that are on their books, so an example of an asset for us is our equipment or returnable assets – so things that move from one place to another that costs money that they don’t want to dispose of,” Bermel said.
Much of what Metalcraft is based on is asset tracking, from RFID tags to barcode labels.
Doerfler said the RFID tag is one of the technologies that allows companies to individually keep track of each asset much quicker than it has been done in the past.
“Traditionally, that was done just with a human readable number, so in order to do an asset audit, somebody would have to take this list around and say, ‘Yes, that asset is in this location. We’ve got this asset, we’ve got that asset,’ and then move to the next location and verify all those,” Doerfler said.
Because the process was so time-consuming, companies could only do it about once a year or every two years, according to Doerfler.
When the barcode came along, companies could do the asset audit every six months; with the RFID, each asset info could be collected almost instantly, Doerfler said.
Metalcraft provides the hardware, tags and software system for companies to use the RFID system.
“We can provide the entire solution,” Doerfler said. “Quite frankly, we would be a unicorn in that matter. There’s not a company out there that we’re aware of that can produce and provide the tags for a number of different applications and yet provide the software.”
Doerfler said there was a significant investment, roughly a few hundred thousand dollars, from Metalcraft, because the company won’t get the return on it for a few years.
“We’re investing in the future knowing it will start small, but it will pay off in the future,” he said.
So far, the Grey Trunk expansion has seen good growth, but slower than expected, according to Bermel.
"We're not where we want to be yet, but we're getting there, making traction, making gains," he said.
The Grey Trunk expansion started April 2018 with a one-year beta test, according to Doerfler.
“It was a long process to develop this beta test to make sure it’s working as it’s supposed to,” he said.
Bermel said they wanted to expand in this way because they wanted to differentiate themselves, and they identified a niche that was underserved that they could build on.
“We are not just a manufacturer of old line identification products, but also the complete solution, so that we could chart our own course a little bit,” he said.
Metalcraft has four main product lines: RFID, roll labels – or labels that are not RFID – polymer labels and metal products.
Because RFID is the product line with the most growth, Metalcraft bought another piece of converting equipment, the Yeti, for $1.3 million in June 2018.
“This one machine is a significant investment that will allow us to not only convert labels, but then preprogram those [passive RFID] labels,” Doerfler said.
The Yeti allows them to increase Metalcraft’s throughput (the amount of material or items passing through a system or process), better produce passive RFID labels by programming inline and verifying the programming to the customer, Doerfler said.
With these two additions, Doerfler said the company has a strong double-digit five-year compounded annual growth rate.
