Metalcraft expands with new RFID product line

“[Assets are] items that people have that are on their books, so an example of an asset for us is our equipment or returnable assets – so things that move from one place to another that costs money that they don’t want to dispose of,” Bermel said.

Much of what Metalcraft is based on is asset tracking, from RFID tags to barcode labels.

Doerfler said the RFID tag is one of the technologies that allows companies to individually keep track of each asset much quicker than it has been done in the past.

“Traditionally, that was done just with a human readable number, so in order to do an asset audit, somebody would have to take this list around and say, ‘Yes, that asset is in this location. We’ve got this asset, we’ve got that asset,’ and then move to the next location and verify all those,” Doerfler said.

Because the process was so time-consuming, companies could only do it about once a year or every two years, according to Doerfler.

When the barcode came along, companies could do the asset audit every six months; with the RFID, each asset info could be collected almost instantly, Doerfler said.

Metalcraft provides the hardware, tags and software system for companies to use the RFID system.