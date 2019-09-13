MercyOne plans to open a clinic in Albert Lea in early summer 2020, after a coalition of health care advocates there worked for two years to have one built.
Leaders of the two parties signed a letter of intent during a press conference at the Albert Lea American Legion, where they discussed more details of the plans in front of a full-house crowd of residents with the Save Our Healthcare organization.
“This is a great day for the citizens of Albert Lea and the surrounding communities,” said Brad Arends, chairman of Save Our Healthcare and president of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition. “This outcome is even better than we expected in that we not only are on a path to restore services that have been removed from Albert Lea, but we also will have more specialists available, and our cost of care will be substantially lower than most communities in south-central and southeastern Minnesota.”
Plans for the new clinic will be delivered in five phases — starting with a primary care clinic with enough space for visiting specialists and extended hours for urgent care, including the weekends. Future phases planned include additional specialists, imaging center and an ambulatory surgery center. Each phase will be implemented as goals for patient loads are achieved.
Rod Schlader, president of MercyOne North Iowa, said he hoped the fifth phase could be reached in three to five years. At that point, there could be an estimated 85 full-time employees.
“We’re very very excited about this partnership,” Schlader said. “We really pride ourselves in being able to understand rural health care. We have a long history of helping rural communities keep or deliver health care at a high quality and low cost.”
Arends said discussions for the location are ongoing, though there could be an announcement potentially in the next few weeks. Costs for the first phase are estimated at $2 million for 10,500 square feet of space.
Schlader said right now there are no plans to explore inpatient services because of legislation that critical access hospitals must be at least 35 miles from another hospital.
“If something changes along that line, we’d reconsider that,” he said.
When asked how the hospital plans to offer services in a community where there is already an established provider, Schlader said he does not see that as a problem.
“We think there’s needs in the community for primary care, so I don’t see our plans interfering with their plans,” he said. “It’s not about interfering with them. It’s really about trying to deliver high-quality, low-cost care here and providing better access.”
Arends said he anticipates the clinic to be an economic attraction for Albert Lea that could help employers recruit and retain employees.
“If Albert Lea can have lower-cost health care, that’s going to be a big attraction,” he said.
Arends said when he and other leaders of the group looked at all of the different options they had for a new provider, MercyOne was the option that could put the whole package together.
“It’s a facility that you guys are going to be proud of, and you’re going to say when you have to use that facility — it’s going to be a facility that you say, ‘Boy this is a great facility,'” Arends said.
Leaders of Save Our Healthcare and Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition have worked to bring in a second provider since Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea announced in June 2017 it would transition most inpatient services from Albert Lea to Austin.
The Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System campus continues to provide emergency services, outpatient surgeries, clinic visits, cancer care, therapy services, specialty services care during pregnancy and after delivery and pharmacy and lab services, among others.
The move to Albert Lea continues a year of expansion and change for the Iowa health care system. In February, the former Mercy Health Network became MercyOne, the result of 18 months of strategic planning. Then in June, the North Iowa medical center opened a new, $10.6 million behavioral health center.
The two-story facility houses up to 34 behavioral health patients. The first floor of the expansion features an intake room and a 12-bed adult unit. The entrance of the building is the Jan Again Resource Center for Hope and Safety. It provides free access to information on community resources, like how to get help for those struggling with mental illness and general information on the disease.
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Trinity Health, comprises more than 40 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses as well as 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities that employ more than 20,000 people.
