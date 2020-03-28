MercyOne staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A MercyOne North Iowa staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Cerro Gordo cases to 3.
Upon feeling ill on March 20, the employee followed protocol and self-isolated, but didn't feel better, according to an internal memo to staff from President & CEO Rod Schlader, which was provided to the Globe by MercyOne.
The person realized they were socially exposed to someone else who had tested positive and was tested earlier last week. Their role does not have direct contact with patients, Schlader wrote.
Cerro Gordo's latest case, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, is a middle-aged adult, 41-60. From March 18-25 CG Public Health reported 333 new coronavirus tests have been taken in the county.
The hospital plans to take employees' temperatures upon arrival to work and is busy securing personal protection equipment, according to Schlader.
Besides the latest case from Cerro Gordo, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified Saturday of 63 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 298 positive cases (a previously identified positive case in Black Hawk County is not from Iowa).
There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the other 63 individuals include:
- Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold another press conference update on Sunday.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Volunteer groups such as Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and Community Kitchen have to make alterations to their routines as demands shift.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.