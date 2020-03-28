MercyOne staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A MercyOne North Iowa staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Cerro Gordo cases to 3.

Upon feeling ill on March 20, the employee followed protocol and self-isolated, but didn't feel better, according to an internal memo to staff from President & CEO Rod Schlader, which was provided to the Globe by MercyOne.

The person realized they were socially exposed to someone else who had tested positive and was tested earlier last week. Their role does not have direct contact with patients, Schlader wrote.

Cerro Gordo's latest case, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, is a middle-aged adult, 41-60. From March 18-25 CG Public Health reported 333 new coronavirus tests have been taken in the county.

The hospital plans to take employees' temperatures upon arrival to work and is busy securing personal protection equipment, according to Schlader.

Besides the latest case from Cerro Gordo, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified Saturday of 63 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 298 positive cases (a previously identified positive case in Black Hawk County is not from Iowa).