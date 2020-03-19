MercyOne staff in need of equipment

MercyOne is in need of personal protection for its staff, according to director Gene Ott.

A post in a Mason City Chamber of Commerce email blast asked for area organizations to contribute face masks, non-latex gloves, eye protection and N95 respirator masks.

The message urged donors to reach out to Ott at 641-428-6472 or ottg@mercyhealth.com.

When reached earlier on Thursday, MercyOne spokesperson Angie Creger said the hospital could not provide any staff to talk about the coronavirus, the number of people the hospital is serving, nor whether it had enough supplies.

She directed the Globe to a press conference held Tuesday with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft and Dr. Theresa Mock, senior vice president for Mercy Clinics. Mock said then that the hospital was gearing up for what it needed to do to prepare, but did not go into details.

