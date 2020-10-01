 Skip to main content
MercyOne North Iowa recognized for outstanding cardiac care
MercyOne North Iowa recognized for outstanding cardiac care

MercyOne hospital in Mason City

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

 Jaci Smith

The American Heart Association has recognized MercyOne for outstanding cardiac care when seconds count.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center was one of two health care facilities that received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award. The other is MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center again received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

MercyOne locations earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

