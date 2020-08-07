You are the owner of this article.
MercyOne North Iowa ranked 'high performing' in cancer, orthopedics care
MercyOne North Iowa ranked 'high performing' in cancer, orthopedics care

MercyOne hospital in Mason City

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

MercyOne locations were recently recognized as Best Hospitals in Iowa for 2020-2021 by the U.S. News & World Report.

MercyOne Des Moines ranks No. 1 in the Des Moines-metro area and second in the state, while MercyOne Siouxland ranks sixth in Iowa.

The annual rankings, now in the 31st year, are designed to assist patients and doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for health conditions or elective procedures.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City was selected as high performing in cancer care, including colon and lung cancer surgeries, as well as orthopedics care, including knee and hip replacement surgeries.

MercyOne Des Moines, Siouxland and Iowa City medical centers received high performing recognition in cardiology and heart surgery, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery and heart failure care.

MercyOne Des Moines was also selected as a high performer in pulmonology and lung surgery, cancer care and orthopedics care.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center was listed as high performing in pulmonology and lung surgery and cancer care, while Mercy Iowa City was selected as high performing in orthopedics care.

