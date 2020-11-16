 Skip to main content
MercyOne North Iowa locations now offering rapid COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms
New MercyOne COVID-19 testing site

File photo: MercyOne's testing site at location at 600 First St. SW in Mason City.

Residents across North Iowa will now have a few more options for rapid COVID-19 testing during the pandemic.

MercyOne North Iowa announced in a press release on Monday that several medical center locations in the area will now offer rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients with results in as few as 20 minutes. 

That said, the release made it clear that walk-in testing is not available and that patients need to go through primary-care providers first. 

"Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms must contact their primary care provider to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate," the release said.

As of now, according to the release, such testing can be set up through the following medical centers: Clear Lake Family Medicine, Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Forest City Family Medicine, Forest Park Family Medicine, Greene Family Medicine, Mason City Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Northwood Family Medicine, Rockford Family Medicine, Regency Family Medicine and Sheffield Family Medicine.

Rapid testing is also available at Community Health Center-Mason City, Community Health Center-Fort Dodge and Waypoint Medical in Clear Lake.

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Mason City

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

