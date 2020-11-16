MercyOne North Iowa locations now offering rapid COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms

Residents across North Iowa will now have a few more options for rapid COVID-19 testing during the pandemic.

MercyOne North Iowa announced in a press release on Monday that several medical center locations in the area will now offer rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients with results in as few as 20 minutes.

That said, the release made it clear that walk-in testing is not available and that patients need to go through primary-care providers first.

"Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms must contact their primary care provider to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate," the release said.

