MercyOne North Iowa launches new procedure for heart failure patients

Edwin Boothroyd doesn’t know how many times he would’ve been hospitalized had he not received MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s newest heart failure treatment last year.
Prior to it, the 75-year-old Britt man had been admitted to the hospital twice, totaling more than 10 days, within a three-month period.
Boothroyd’s second hospitalization included five days in the intensive care unit after an X-ray showed his lungs filled with fluid and he couldn’t hardly breathe.
“It could’ve been life-threatening,” he said.
Upon his second discharge, Boothroyd was introduced to CardioMEMS HF System, a new treatment option for North Iowans with congestive heart failure.
The system monitors changes in pulmonary artery pressure and heart rate — an early indicator of worsening heart failure even before symptoms like shortness of breath and weight gain — through an implanted device.
“I believe a lot of patients will benefit from this device,” said Dr. Yousseff Nasr, a cardiologist who specializes in heart failure at MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center.
The outpatient procedure, which usually takes about two or three hours, involves implanting a small pressure-sensing device — “the size of a paper clip” — into the pulmonary artery.
The device features “pretty advanced technology” and doesn’t require batteries that expire or need to be exchanged, Nasr said.
Once the device is implanted, patients take daily pressure readings from the comfort of their home using a special pillow that wirelessly transmits the data “through cellular tower to a secure website” where Nasr can continuously monitor them.
The information allows Nasr, and his team, to adjust patients’ medication and treatment plans without them needing to visit the clinic or hospital.
Nasr said he was trained on CardioMEMS while working at a hospital in Michigan before coming to MercyOne North Iowa in August 2019.
When he arrived in Mason City and learned the hospital didn’t offer it, he worked to bring the technology to North Iowa because he saw how much it could help heart failure patients.
“It took us some time because a lot of technicalities, policies, and protocols we have to go through but we were successful,” Nasr said. “I had to work on getting it for almost a year, tons of meeting to go through this, and we finally got it and then, unfortunately, COVID hit.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ subsequent halt on non-essential elective surgeries to free up resources, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center couldn’t start providing the procedure until June, he said.
The pandemic has also made it difficult to educate physicians and heart failure patients about the new treatment unless they’ve been admitted to the hospital, Nasr added.
Boothroyd said he didn’t want to continue returning to the hospital, so he opted for the procedure shortly after his second hospitalization in late 2019.
“After I did the procedure, I have not had a problem since then, which has been so wonderful,” he said. “It’s really worked out well.”
Longevity runs in Boothroyd’s family.
His grandmother lived until she was 103 and his father lived until he was 95, and Boothroyd believes the CardioMEMS HF System may have prolonged his life.
“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I’m very pleased and I’d highly recommend it to anyone considering it or needs it.”
Boothroyd is one of six patients from North Iowa that Nasr has performed the procedure on since June.
Chuck Akers, 79, of Hampton, is another.
He had been hospitalized for eight days over Christmas in 2019, and he said doctors and nurses “literally saved (his) life.”
“My heart cavity and lungs were filling up with fluid and they were able to get it out of me, and they got me believing I had to live a better lifestyle and take better care of me,” Akers said.
At a follow-up appointment a month or two later, Akers was told about CardioMEMS HF System, and as a husband, father and grandfather, he knew he had to try it.
On June 16, Akers became MercyOne North Iowa’s first patient to have the device implanted, and he hasn’t been hospitalized since.
“My experience has been very good,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for Dr. Nasr … He cares about you, and the way he talks and visits with you, you can trust him. You get that feeling right away and that’s what you want when working with doctors. People shouldn’t be afraid to talk to doctors and ask questions to get comfortable with things.”
Akers said the implant, unlike his pacemaker, is unnoticeable, and the XX that transmits the data from his chest to the hospital each day is portable, so he’s able to travel as long as there’s internet access.
“This is a no-brainer for just about anybody,” he said.
CardioMEMS HF System received Food and Drug Administration approval in 2014.
The system is the first, and only, clinically proven heart failure monitor system to significantly reduce hospital admissions and improve quality of life.
CardioMEMS HF System has reduced hospital admissions related to heart failure by 58% over an average of 12 months, according to recent trials and studies.
“The problem with heart failure is it’s really difficult to manage it,” Nasr said. “Managing all the medication, including the water pill, can be very challenging and it is not uncommon at all for heart failure patients to be admitted.”
He said 25% of heart failure patients discharged from the hospital return within 30 days.
“It’s a really big problem, not only for the patient but also for the health care system, for the hospital,” Nasr added, noting more than half of his cardiology patients have heart failure.
MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center is the only hospital performing this procedure and service for heart failure patients in North Iowa, and Nasr said it’s been “a great success so far.”
Of the six patients who’ve had the device implanted within the past six months, none of them have been admitted to the hospital related to heart failure.
Nasr said each time a patient is hospitalized for heart failure, their heart is damaged, which contributes to the worsening of their condition.
“It’s not just that you’re keeping patients out of hospital, you’re improving quality of life, you’re also prolonging survival and keeping this heart failure under control,” he said.
Nasr said three patients are scheduled to have the device implanted next week.
“I think it’s great we have it here, and hopefully more patients can benefit from it,” he said.
Individuals who have been diagnosed with heart failure and are interested in an evaluation with Nasr should contact their primary care providers for a referral.
For more information about the CardioMEMS therapy, visit https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/find-a-service-or-specialty/heart-care/cardiomems.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.