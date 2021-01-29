MercyOne North Iowa launches new procedure for heart failure patients

The pandemic has also made it difficult to educate physicians and heart failure patients about the new treatment unless they’ve been admitted to the hospital, Nasr added.

Boothroyd said he didn’t want to continue returning to the hospital, so he opted for the procedure shortly after his second hospitalization in late 2019.

“After I did the procedure, I have not had a problem since then, which has been so wonderful,” he said. “It’s really worked out well.”

Longevity runs in Boothroyd’s family.

His grandmother lived until she was 103 and his father lived until he was 95, and Boothroyd believes the CardioMEMS HF System may have prolonged his life.

“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I’m very pleased and I’d highly recommend it to anyone considering it or needs it.”

Boothroyd is one of six patients from North Iowa that Nasr has performed the procedure on since June.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chuck Akers, 79, of Hampton, is another.

He had been hospitalized for eight days over Christmas in 2019, and he said doctors and nurses “literally saved (his) life.”