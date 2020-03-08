MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center continues remodeling project

The new lab, including two draw stations instead of one, is done and open, and the pharmacy is due next, Jensen said.

“We felt these were areas that would benefit our patients during their journey here,” Schriever said.

After the remodel, the center’s first floor will feature an expanded radiation oncology area and infusion area as well as a new lab, pharmacy and boutique.

The boutique will offer products, like hair and skincare, that can help patients through their cancer treatments.

“It’ll be convenient for them to be able to get help right here. They won’t have to make another stop,” Schriever said. “We’re excited about that.”

The infusion area, which is also used to treat non-cancer patients, will increase by 10 treatment chairs to 24.

Jensen said average number of patients the center treats a day is between 40 and 50 in the infusion area. Treatments may last anywhere from 30 minutes to nine hours.

“We’ll be expanding that by quite a bit,” she said.

The infusion area will also feature areas where patients and their friends and family can socialize with others.