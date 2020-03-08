MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center continues remodeling project

A multi-year, multi-million dollar remodeling project is underway at MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center.
The project, which began in August, will provide additional services, space and providers to improve the center’s care — and access — for area cancer patients, officials said.
“We really want to be a comprehensive cancer center, where we’re a one-stop shop,” said Kelsey Jensen, operations manager at MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center.
The cancer center was built nearly 30 years ago to accommodate two medical oncologists and two radiation oncologists, but due to an increase in patients and services, it has outgrown the space as it was originally designed.
Last year, the cancer center saw about 900 new patients from the 14-county area — a number that has increased year after year, and the staff is more than double what it was three decades ago, said Cindy Schriever, cancer center director.
In 2018, MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center received a grant from Trinity Health, a not-for-profit corporation for which it’s a member, and a private donation to remodel the three-story building.
The project, which is being done in phases, began in August after seeking input from patients, providers and staff about what they felt was needed at the center.
The new lab, including two draw stations instead of one, is done and open, and the pharmacy is due next, Jensen said.
“We felt these were areas that would benefit our patients during their journey here,” Schriever said.
After the remodel, the center’s first floor will feature an expanded radiation oncology area and infusion area as well as a new lab, pharmacy and boutique.
The boutique will offer products, like hair and skincare, that can help patients through their cancer treatments.
“It’ll be convenient for them to be able to get help right here. They won’t have to make another stop,” Schriever said. “We’re excited about that.”
The infusion area, which is also used to treat non-cancer patients, will increase by 10 treatment chairs to 24.
Jensen said average number of patients the center treats a day is between 40 and 50 in the infusion area. Treatments may last anywhere from 30 minutes to nine hours.
“We’ll be expanding that by quite a bit,” she said.
The infusion area will also feature areas where patients and their friends and family can socialize with others.
Medical oncology will move to the second floor, where there will be at least 20 examination rooms and two procedure rooms.
The second floor will also include a physical therapy room and an education room that can be used by the center’s dietitian for cooking classes geared toward its patients.
The cancer center is also adding social worker services, financial counseling, expanded dietitian services and a physical therapist.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of everybody, the vast amount as possible,” Schriever said.
The remodel is possible because MercyOne shifted conference rooms, training rooms and administrative offices located on the west side elsewhere in the campus, like the old mental health unit, Jensen said.
She said during the project, the cancer center is trying to keep examination and treatment areas neutral, and in most instances, a staff member or volunteer will escort a patient between areas.
The cancer center employs more than 70 nurses, providers and support staff.
The cancer center project is scheduled to be completed in October 2021, Schriever said.
“We’re just super excited to be able to give the best possible patient experience in a convenient location and offer all the services,” she said.
