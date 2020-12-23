MercyOne North Iowa begins pushback against COVID-19 with first round of staff vaccinations

After 10 months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations for the virus are now happening in Cerro Gordo County.
On Tuesday, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center staff began receiving the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. The doctors and nurses in that initial round had a wave of emotions.
"I was interviewed as I received my vaccine today and I started to tear up as I tried to put in words what the last 10 months have been like," critical care doctor Doug Summerfield wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm excited to receive the vaccine and grateful for the scientists who developed it."
A nurse who works in critical care, Shannon Wooge, who got the first COVID-19 vaccine at MercyOne North Iowa, was thinking about her patients almost immediately after receiving the vaccine on Tuesday.
"The patients we've seen in critical care it's just been devastating for them. The loneliness and the sickness. They're the sickest patients we've ever seen and if getting a vaccine can bring an end to that, the devastation that those families and patients are going through, maybe those same patients will be hugging their loved ones at Christmas next year," Wooge said.
Katie Wingert, a respiratory therapist who has worked with MercyOne for nearly 18 years, only had one thing to say while being filmed getting the Moderna vaccine.
"Didn't even hurt," Wingert said.
According to MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader, the hospital received 1,000 doses in its first shipment.
On Tuesday, MercyOne vaccinated 320 staff members.
In the ensuing weeks, Schlader said that the number of vaccine doses MercyOne gets is likely to change.
"Next week we’re thinking we may only get 500 or so," Schlader said. "We would be fine just keep getting 500 and then we could get through the rest of our staff here."
Though vaccines are arriving now, Schlader still urged people to be cautious.
"We’re still not done by a longways," he said. "It’s still a little bit of a waiting game, but it’s nice to know that in a couple of months here we could have a lot of people who have been vaccinated and start reducing the spread in the community."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.