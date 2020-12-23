MercyOne North Iowa begins pushback against COVID-19 with first round of staff vaccinations

After 10 months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations for the virus are now happening in Cerro Gordo County.

On Tuesday, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center staff began receiving the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. The doctors and nurses in that initial round had a wave of emotions.

"I was interviewed as I received my vaccine today and I started to tear up as I tried to put in words what the last 10 months have been like," critical care doctor Doug Summerfield wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm excited to receive the vaccine and grateful for the scientists who developed it."

A nurse who works in critical care, Shannon Wooge, who got the first COVID-19 vaccine at MercyOne North Iowa, was thinking about her patients almost immediately after receiving the vaccine on Tuesday.

"The patients we've seen in critical care it's just been devastating for them. The loneliness and the sickness. They're the sickest patients we've ever seen and if getting a vaccine can bring an end to that, the devastation that those families and patients are going through, maybe those same patients will be hugging their loved ones at Christmas next year," Wooge said.