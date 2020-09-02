 Skip to main content
MercyOne North Iowa awaits new medical aircraft
B429 exterior

MercyOne North Iowa is upgrading its medical helicopters with a new Bell 429. The new aircraft is slated to arrive in October. 

 Ashley Stewart
The skies above North Iowa and southern Minnesota will be host to a new bird of flight this fall.

MercyOne North Iowa is upgrading its medical helicopters to better serve the region, the hospital announced Monday.

This new Bell 429 has been stripped of its cabin floor and panels to allow for the installation of medical equipment, including the stretcher, IV hangers, special lighting and crew seating.

'It was wonderful': Mercy grants 102-year-old North Iowa man's wish for helicopter ride (with video)

The cockpit also received an upgrade with advanced navigation and communication equipment to include real-time satellite communications and tracking.

The new aircraft will arrive in October.

MercyOne Air Med 3, which is supported by MercyOne North Iowa, made its first flight in 1999, according to its website.

It provides medical and emergency personnel with rapid air transport to the critically ill and injured, transport from accident scenes and inter-facility transport for patients needing additional medical resources.

MercyOne Air Med, which flies with a skilled nurse and paramedic team, serves within a 130-mile radius of Mason City.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
